KJ Apa splits the web by drinking his wife’s breast milk

KJ Apa, who plays Archie in riverdale shared the web last Saturday night (23) by publishing a video in which he appears drinking his wife’s breast milk. In the images, he appears at a table with a cup of coffee, and his one-month-old son’s bottle beside him, he opens the bottle’s lid and pours the liquid into the cup.

He explained in the caption of the image that the origin of the milk was actually his wife, Clara Berry.

“My wife is a milk production machine and I love it”, he wrote, drawing the attention not only of fans, but also of Vanessa Morgan, castmate in riverdale who also had a baby recently. She wrote: “I told you”, implying that he had given the actor the hint to drink the milk produced by his wife.

And speaking of the wife, she also spoke. Clara Berry said: “I’m happy to be able to feed my family”. But of course that didn’t go down well. Many fans went to Twitter to vent about the absurdity of the situation:

“I didn’t just see a f*der video of KJ Apa using his wife’s breast milk in his coffee. I refuse to believe this shit”, wrote an internet user. “KJ this is not for your beak”, joked another. But there were those netizens who came out in defense of the actor.