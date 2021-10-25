Vinicius Jr. was Real Madrid’s highlight in the 2-1 victory over Barcelona, ​​this Sunday, by Laliga

After Real Madrid 2-1 victory over Barcelona, the newspaper Brand went crazy with the attacker’s performance Vinicius Jr. at Camp Nou.

The Madrid diary highly praised the Brazilian’s attempts to play, who had a mind-blowing 1st time in the classic.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

The vehicle also highlighted the ball that the ex-Flemish player played against right-back Mingueza, from Barça, who had to be replaced at halftime.

“He is the player who tries the most plays at Rea Madrid. He runs well in spaces and creates danger in plays with long balls,” he began.

“He complained a lot about a penalty in an action that could have come face-to-face against Ter Stegen. Koeman had to remove Mingueza, because he was feeling sorry for the defender in the confrontation of the plays,” he continued.

“Tired from so much running, he was replaced by Asensio in the final minutes,” he added.



1 Related

Vini was also highly praised by the team’s goalkeeper white, Courtois, after departure.

The striker directly participated in the play of Real Madrid’s first goal, combining by Rodrygo and creating the space for Alaba to finish.

“He has a lot of speed, a lot of skill and damages the opponent in every move. Today, he didn’t score, but he helped us a lot,” he said.

This Sunday’s score is very important for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which passes Sevilla and Real Sociedad and takes the lead of Laliga.