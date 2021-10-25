Lack of masks has allowed an increase in Covid cases in the UK, says doctor

One of the pioneers in Covid-19 vaccination, the UK is now facing an explosion of cases of the disease.

Despite counting more cases than France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the possibility of a new lockdown.

THE CNN, Imperial College London physician Ricardo Petraco spoke about the British government’s decisions to control the pandemic.

“The return to normal was done very quickly. Perhaps the release of the use of masks and closed environments was a very advanced step for the government and allowed an increase in the number of cases”, he said.

For the doctor, new vaccination campaigns are needed in the country. “It’s an issue we knew would come. Vaccination started very early in the United Kingdom and the population is already reaching the end of the protection curve that it offers and the third booster dose is now needed”, he said.

However, Petraco drew attention to the fact that, even with the increase in cases, the number of hospitalizations in the UK has not kept up with the rise.

“This increase in the number of cases should not generate despair, as the increases in hospitals have not yet been observed and the number of deaths is in the same direction, with around 100 to 200 per day,” he said.

With the return to school in the country, the discussion about the safety of vaccinating children was one of the obstacles to the advance of immunization. Petraco defended the rulers’ caution.

“Vaccination in children is much more debatable. In the UK we had 25 child deaths across the pandemic, most of them had serious illnesses, so the evidence for the safety of the vaccine had to be much stronger,” the doctor said.