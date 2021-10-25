Lakers makes up with Carmelo Anthony’s night win

nba_lakers_faz_as_pazes_com_a_vitoria_em_noite_de_carmelo_anthony

The Lakers’ first win of the season couldn’t have come any differently. In a hotly contested game, with point guard Ja Morant missing one of his three free throws in the final seconds, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 121-118 this Sunday night.

Melo on them!

And it was a victory with a show by Carmelo Anthony.

Melo was the highlight of the match with 28 points and became the ninth highest basket in history by passing the legendary Moses Malone. It was with the veteran on court that the Lakers had their best moments. Melo had a flawless night hitting six three-point balls out of his eight attempts.

With his use of three points on fire, Melo attracted the mark, facilitating the work of his other teammates. It is important to note that as the team is calibrating the hand and effectively having good perimeter results, the entire squad will benefit.

The Big 3

Russell Westbrook was more at home on the court and seemed to understand his role in the Lakers more. With 13 assists, the player moved the team’s attack a lot and facilitated the work of his teammates from the first minutes of the game. In addition to 13 assists, Russ had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Davis played an important role in the match despite having played little in the pivot position. But it was there, during the first two periods mostly, that he and the Lakers dominated the match. With 22 points and eight rebounds, Davis went beyond his stat line, showing a lot of commitment on court and choosing his shots better. Although far from ideal, Davis did a good job.

LeBron wasn’t spectacular, but he was just as important as his teammates. The player was slow to get his pitching rhythm right and was decisive when necessary. Like the others, the application on court made the performance worthwhile.

Monk is back!

We can’t forget the great game Malik Monk played outside the team’s stars. Moving very well and killing important balls, Monk looked like the one we saw in the preseason orchestrating the Lakers attack for good times. The guard ended the match with 12 points and four assists.

Reeves with morals

Another important point of the match was the presence of Austin Reaves on the court for 18 minutes and at crucial moments for the team. He only scored four points, but he moved very well and was also very diligent in defending the team.

The Lakers won, but still need to improve

Despite the victory, some old problems still hamper the Lakers. The defense of the team’s perimeter is still a problem and the control of the bottle, which was seen in the first periods, happened less in the second half. The Lakers allowed the Grizllies to pick up 18 offensive rebounds, turning many of them into second chances points.

Anyway, it was clear that the team starts at a slow pace to realize the mission of each one on the court and the victory gives a respite for a team that didn’t know what was a positive result since the last playoffs.

Now the Lakers have their Monday rest and on Tuesday they make their first game on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

