Lary Bottino appears in public for the first time after A Fazenda. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Two days after leaving the confinement of “A Fazenda 13”, Lary Bottino was seen with friends in a mall in the west of São Paulo. A paparazzo clicked the ex On Vacation with Ex this Sunday afternoon, October 24th. Sympathetic, she waved to the photographer before leaving, but spent most of her time glued to her cell phone screen. Obviously, he has a lot to see after the three weeks he spent in the rural reality show.

This was the influencer’s second ‘off’ day since her elimination on Thursday. That’s because on Friday, 22, she had to be isolated to participate in the dynamics at “Hora do Faro”.

Lary left the Record TV show with less than 10% popular support. At the same pace, it also failed to attract a strong audience on social networks. That’s because she didn’t leave a million fans on Instagram between leaving the show and the day she joined.

Thus, the ex-peoa will continue working to increase these numbers with quality. After all, nowadays, having a follower is a guarantee of good business in the famous world.

Read+: Lary Bottino is eliminated with low popular support

Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

“In shock!”

The youngest eliminated from confinement did not hide her surprise to see that the number of followers on Instagram remained the same during her stay on the reality show on Record TV.

In an interview with “Cabine de Descompression”, the program’s internet board, the influencer said that she entered the headquarters with 1 million followers and was visibly frightened to discover that the number remained the same. “Nothing has changed?! shock!”

Lucas Selfie, mediator with Lidi Lisboa, even tried to ease the situation by mentioning, without mentioning names, that other pawns are losing followers and asked: “Did you imagine you were going out with how many like that?”

Veja+: Gui Araújo criticizes Mc Gui: ‘A boy’

“I do not know. I didn’t imagine anything,” Lary replied uncomfortably. “People are real, I found very little time”, tried to justify the influencer. “Usually when the person is eliminated, overnight the crowd will follow”, Selfie comforted.

In elimination, Lary received the fewest votes to stay, with 9.61% of the vote. Gui Araújo came in second, with 28.24%, and Valentina Francavilla was the most voted, with 62.15%.

Vote in the poll and say who is your favorite pawn or pawn (a) to become the great champion (ã) of A “Fazenda 13”.

This poll is now closed! Check the result:

MAIN NEWS

Alec Baldwin cancels projects after set tragedy

Henrique and Diego end show after fire

Gusttavo Lima performs a packed show with the presence of the governor of Goiás

Anitta alfineta Gui Araújo after controversy in A Fazenda 13