Learn how to adjust or increase your Nubank card limit

One thing that can help speed up the process is paying the bill limit, which can contribute to the increase. Know more.

Due to the various advantages offered to the customer, such as exemption from the annual fee, Nubank’s roxinho has become a credit card very popular among Brazilians. In addition, fintech offers many services and features through its smartphone app.

In the case of any customer who wishes to increase or readjust the Nubank card limit, it is possible to make this request through the bank’s application. In addition to having a good income, other actions that can help Nubank to speed up the increase of the credit card limit, such as payment of bank slips on time and updating income data.

Increased credit limit on Nubank card

As mentioned before, the adjustment of the credit limit on the Nubank card is carried out by the bank’s application. With the cell phone in hand, follow the instructions below:

Access your Nubank application and select the “Credit Card” option;

Then tap on the option “Adjust limit” and “Request new maximum limit”;

This action will open a green bar;

Move the bar to the value that meets your need;

Okay, now just wait for the bank’s response.

The response to the readjustment request does not usually take long. However, fintech does not always analyze customer income. This can cause the limit not to be released at that exact moment.

Something that can help advance the process is carrying out the payment of the invoice limit, which can contribute to the increase. For payments made at NuConta, the new limit can be released instantly.

For customers who make recurrent use, without delaying bill payments, Nubank gradually increases the limit. If the customer uses the revolving limit, delaying or paying invoices in installments, there may be a reduction.