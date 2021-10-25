Leave Milton Friedman out of this, Paulo Guedes

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Last Friday, while trying to convince the audience that his agreement to break the spending ceiling was something, like this, totally normal and commonplace, Minister Paulo Guedes (photo) said that Auxílio Brasil for 400 reais, with 100 reais of extra-ceiling resources, it was nothing more than “the prototype of a minimum income program”.

This shows that your speech was something, well, to deceive.

Guedes pretended that the electoral measure now has some relationship with an idea incorporated into the government program of candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in 2018. There it was written: “Above the value of Bolsa Família, we intend to establish a minimum income for all families Brazilian.”

The inspiration, obviously, does not come from the left, much less from Eduardo Suplicy, the eternal champion of universal basic income. It comes from the libertarian Milton Friedman – quoted by name by Guedes at Friday’s press conference. Our former super minister has always treated the American economist as one of his gurus.

In the 1960s, Friedman began to defend the thesis that, instead of welfare programs, capitalist countries should institute a negative income tax.

It would work like this: every citizen would fill out an income tax form annually. Those who, in a given year, had an income below a subsistence minimum, would receive from the government a percentage of the difference (and not the entire difference) between their earnings and that pre-established floor. If in the following year the subject’s income were higher, the supplementation would be reduced. And so on.

Friedman believed that this mechanism would prevent miserable people in the country, without turning people into eternal dependents of the state.

This has absolutely nothing to do with Auxílio Brasil. This puppy from the marriage between Guedes and Bolsonaro, in the first place, is not universal, that is, it will not serve “all Brazilian families”.

It also establishes an identical value, of 400 reais, for beneficiary families. This turns it into a classic welfare program, one the minister used to abhor. Let us remember that he used to say that PT and PSDB had condemned Brazil to 30 years of social-democratic laxity. He and Bolsonaro, who are real men, would introduce us to real capitalism.

Finally, and most importantly, this is not a state program, but rather the program of a now unpopular government, designed to be paid for just twelve months – in the midst of which, interestingly enough, a presidential election takes place.

I said at the beginning that Paulo Guedes’ speech was aimed at tricking the distinguished audience. Now it occurs to me that there must also be a good deal of self-deception there. Paulo Guedes must think that Auxílio Brasil, and the fiscal scheme implemented to make it feasible, actually have something to do with his 2018 proposals. After all, it shouldn’t be easy to betray one’s own ideas so miserably.

