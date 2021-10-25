LeBron James talks about Lakers start of season

nba_lebron_james_fala_sobre_inicio_de_season_do_lakers

The Lakers have yet to score their first win of the season, losing to the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors. There’s no doubt that some fans have already started to panic, even though it’s early in the regular season.

LeBron James recently commented that the Lakers are not doing well, and stated that “there is a process” to becoming a champion team, adding that “it doesn’t happen overnight”. We saw many examples of teams improving over the season. It’s perfectly conceivable for that to happen with a team like the Lakers, who have a good squad.

“There’s a process along with building something to become the team you want, and I know that firsthand. It doesn’t happen overnight, however much you want to. we just have to keep trying. We’re going to improve. We have no choice but to improve.”

The presence of an experienced leader like LeBron James will certainly be useful for the team’s evolution. Hopefully, we will see the team find better chemistry and do better in the near future.

Russell Westbrook will take some time to integrate into the team, as he has a unique style of ball possession. However, once he is fully familiar with the Lakers system, the team can be extremely dangerous. Frank Vogel has stated that he wants Westbrook to be aggressive, so we will see an iconic performance by Westbrook soon.

Maybe the Lakers will find a way to make it all work, and it will definitely be “a process” as LeBron James described it. However, LeBron James has been questioned in the past, and he will be crucial to the Lakers comeback.

