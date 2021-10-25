Leo Picon defends Jade after Gui Araújo’s statements about an affair with his sister: ‘distorting the facts’ – Zoeira

Leo Picon, brother of the influencer jade picon, used Twitter on Saturday night (23) to defend her sister from claims that she had betrayed her ex-boyfriend, actor and influencer João Guilherme, with Gui Araújo.

Gui, one of the participants of the reality show ‘The Farm 13‘, told about the involvement in one of the parties of the program.

read more

In a series of texts, Leo denied that the involvement between Jade and Bill occurred even during the girl’s previous relationship.

Also, he questioned the attitudes of the best friend in the confinement of the program, even without ceasing to support him.

“Gui is very strange. I see him narrating facts on this show that I was present and I don’t know why he is compulsively distorting facts without any purpose, he did it several times,” he began on Twitter.

“There were several reports of him that I looked at and thought ‘Is he crazy?’ ‘does he think he’s telling the truth?’ And I’m worried about him because he’s so much more than that!” he continued.

I will speak from my heart what I’m seeing… Gui is so weird, I don’t know what’s on his mind in there, I see him narrating facts on this program that I was present and I don’t know why he’s compulsively distorting facts without any purpose, he did it several times — Leo Picon ♥️ ◟̽◞̽ (@LeoPicon) October 23, 2021

Personal friend of Gui Araújo since 2013, Leo Picon vehemently denied the possible affair.

According to the influencer, Jade would have, in fact, been involved with Bill, but only after the end of the relationship with the son of the singer Leonardo. The two officially announced the end on August 29th.

“I know and live with them more than anyone else. The stories he told completely escape reality. Conflicts of time, details, lines. As an older brother, I would never condone my sister’s betrayal of any relationship”, stressed Picon nas social networks.

Finally, he said again that he doesn’t know anything that involved any kind of betrayal, continuing the thesis that Bill and Jade only got involved when both were free.

“Until then, all right! All free and unimpeded! But what did he do now, either he and Jade lied to me and I never noticed anything, or he’s really crazy,” he finished.

Jade denies

Jade Picon also spoke on the matter previously. “I ended a 3-year cycle of my life, a wonderful dating, which taught me a lot, but what happens in my single life is up to me, and in it I am free to do what I want,” he wrote.

Upon announcing the breakup with João Guilherme, still in August, the 20-year-old woman thanked her for the journey with her former lover.

“You came into my life to teach me how to love and I couldn’t be more grateful for that. Thank you for all the moments, kisses, laughs, travels and all our history that we lived in these 3 years”, she wrote at the time.