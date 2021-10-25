‘Let me show you the stars’ · TV News

José (Juliano Laham) and Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will lose their virginity together in Genesis. After the girl has been kidnapped, the lovebirds will decide no longer to wait to have their first night in Record’s Bible soap opera. “Let me show you the stars,” the governor of Egypt will invite, just before the two surrender to each other.

In the scenes planned to air in the chapter this Monday (25) , the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will set up a tent like those of Canaan to surprise his companion in the desert. “The last time we talked, you said you’ve never seen a starry night, so I wanted to show you what it’s like,” he’ll say.

“Are we going to spend the night here?” the noblewoman will ask, with a bit of trepidation, and then add: “Isn’t it dangerous?” “You don’t need to be scared. I’ll protect you”, will promise the protagonist played by Juliano Laham.

“Don’t you want to go there?”, the good guy will ask when he notices the woman’s nervousness. “Come, let me show you the stars”, will insist the descendant of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado). “It’s just that I never…”, the girl will say. “Me neither,” the boy will return, enveloping her in one more kiss before losing her virginity under the moonlight.

Play/record

Asenate and José will have first night

After the first night, Asenath goes to declare all his love for Joseph in the middle of the desert. “I love you, I love you, I love you!”, she will say in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.