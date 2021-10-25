Lira blames ICMS for high fuel prices: ‘ugly duckling’ – News

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated this Monday (25), that the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) “is what increases fuel” in Brazil. The state tax is one of the main sources of revenue for federative entities and is the target of criticism by the government wing – which proposes changes in the way of calculating the charge, generating disagreement on the part of Brazilian governors and mayors.

During the participation in the 21st Datagro International Conference on Sugar and Ethanol, in São Paulo, this Monday, Lira said that the discussion of ICMS on fuels is focal and not transversal. “It’s no use talking [o contrário], it is the ICMS that increases the fuel. It is not he who ‘starts (starts)’, but the price of a barrel of oil, Petrobras’ policy, plus the dollar,” pondered the deputy.

In Lira’s assessment, changes in the state tax are necessary to promote a stabilization in fuel prices. “He [ICMS] it’s the uncle, the cousin, the ugly duckling in the story,” added the mayor.

Lira also said that the governors’ claim that the tax does not interfere because it is fixed is not correct. “Because 25% over ten is a value and over 100 is another,” he justified. “When he [ICMS] geometrically it undergoes change, every week or every 15 days, obviously this directly influences the pocket of the Brazilian consumer.”

It was Lira who articulated the Complementary Bill 11/20, which changes the way the ICMS is levied on the price of gasoline, diesel oil and hydrated ethanol. The proposal is to charge based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years and no longer in the last 15 days, as it is currently calculated. The basic text was approved by the Chamber, but it faces barriers to pass in the Senate, mainly due to the contrary pressure from the governors.

State leaders fear loss of revenue from the measure. Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance of the States and the Federal District) calculates that federal entities will lose approximately R$ 32 billion and considers the project to be unconstitutional. For this reason, the governors articulate with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to support a wide-ranging Tax Reform as an alternative to not approving direct changes in the ICMS.