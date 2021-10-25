LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (10/25/2021)

SAO PAULO – In a week marked by the beginning of the release of corporate balance sheets here in Brazil, the Ibovespa opened on a high this Monday (25), recovering part of the strong losses of last week. This week the releases of the balance sheets of Vale and Petrobras are planned, as well as the decision on the interest rate, the Selic.

Live stock market highlights

Last updates

10:23 am – Petrobras: shares rise about 3% after sharp fall last week

Petrobras assets (PETR3;PETR4) advance this Monday; at 10:15 am (Brasilia time), ON shares rose 3.12%, to R$28.75, while PN assets advanced 2.98%, to R$27.99.

Last week, the shares had a sharp drop amid fears about aid to truck drivers and increased fiscal risks in Brazil, causing the state-owned company to lose around R$ 30 billion in market value.

It is noteworthy that, in this session, oil prices advance. Brent barrel for December 2021 rises 0.98% to $86.37. WTI for December 2021 advances 1.40% to $84.93 a barrel.

10:18 am – Alliar shares rise 6.57%, to R$ 15.40

Last Friday, MAM Asset Management, Nelson Tanure’s investment vehicle, presented a binding proposal to the controllers, to acquire up to 24 million shares of Alliar (AALR3), at the value of R$ 19.00 per share.

XP points out that the announcement should boost Alliar’s share price in the short term, as one of the controllers seems to see a value at least 31% higher in the shares than that traded in the market. “However, our vision for the diagnostic medicine segment is still cautious, and therefore we reiterate our neutral recommendation for Alliar’s actions”, they assess.

10:11 am – Ibovespa opens up 1.03%, at 107,393 points

10:10 am – Dollar down 0.64%, quoted at R$5.61

10:10 am – Long interest falling

In the futures interest market, contracts operate with mixed trends. The shorter maturities operate on the rise and the longer ones on the fall. The DI for January 2023 was up five basis points, at 11%; DI for January 2025 operated at a drop of 12 basis points 11.48%; and the DI for January 2027 was down 19 basis points to 11.67%.

10:05 am – Ibovespa opens with a preliminary increase of 0.25%, at 106,576 points

9:48 am – Facebook takes President Bolsonaro off live

The social network deleted the video of President Jair Bolsonaro’s last weekly live from the air, after he stated in the broadcast that people vaccinated against Covid-19 “are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) much faster than expected” .

The video from last Thursday’s broadcast is no longer in the archive with all of the president’s other videos on the platform. Facebook said on Monday, through its press office, that its policies “do not allow claims that Covid-19 vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people.” (Reuters) Read more

9:30 am – Iron ore closes on a high in China

Iron ore futures contracts advanced in China on Monday, rebounding from last week’s widespread sales that pushed reference prices to multi-week lows, but concerns about falling steel demand in China kept the general enthusiasm under control.

The most traded January contract for iron ore on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed up 1.7% at RMB 688.50 ($107.85) a tonne. On October 21, the figure dropped to a one-month low at 642.50 yuan. (Reuters) Read more

9:25 am – Future Ibovespa rises and signals recovery after worst week of the year

The Ibovespa futures starts on Monday (25) at a high and signals a recovery in the Brazilian stock market this beginning of the week.

The coming days promise to be agitated, with the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which should raise interest rates more intensely, in response to an imminent adjustment in the Public Spending Ceiling.

The balance sheet harvest also begins, with the results of Petrobras and Vale right at the beginning of the season.

9:04 am – Ibovespa futures opens higher and advances 0.91% to 107,980 points

9:04 am – Commercial dollar rises 0.35% to R$5.646 on purchase and R$5.647 on sale

8:45 am – Focus report brings new high for Selic and IPCA

Financial market economists once again raised their projections for the Selic Rate, amidst the scenario of increased spending and fiscal risk, as well as for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the expansion projections were reduced, while for the dollar they ended up being elevated.

See the main projections:

8:30 am – Radar brings Braskem, 3R and Hypera

The corporate news this Monday (25) highlights the balance of Hypera (HYPE3), operational data from Braskem and Equatorial.

Eletrobras (ELET3), on the other hand, has started the selection phase of the syndicate of banks that will be responsible for structuring the follow-on and distribution operation of what may be one of the largest share offerings of a Brazilian company.

Alliar ([ativo=ALLR3]), in turn, received a binding proposal from Mam Asset for the acquisition of up to 24 million of its shares, at the price per share of R$ 19.00.

Continuing the earnings season, the figures for EcoRodovias, EDP Brasil, Neoenergia and TIM will be released after the market closes.

See all the details of what moves the corporate news.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related