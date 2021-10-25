Live Football: Brusque x Vila Nova; lineups and where to watch today’s game

This Sunday, October 24, 2021, another live football match takes place between Brusque and Vila Nova for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, the game will take place tonight, starting at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Vila Nova playing away from home, with the refereeing made by the Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO). The transmission will be carried out by the Online at Globo Sports, SportTV and Premiere, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Brusque and Vila Nova) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Brusque x Vila Nova.

O Brusque was defeated by Botafogo in the last round and wants to recover the points lost in the commitment as home team to further distance themselves from Londrina, the club that opens the relegation zone. In addition to the home factor, Quadricolor has in its favor the good stage of Edu, top scorer in the competition with 16 goals.

Unbeaten for seven games, the new village hopes to get another good result to get away from the Z-4 ​​and a direct competitor. Last Thursday, Tigrão played for the Copa Verde against Rio Branco-ES, but coach Higo Magalhães selected the reserve team. This Sunday, the team will enter the field with its best, except for suspensions and injuries.

Technical sheet – Brusque x Vila Nova

Match Brusque x Vila Nova Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/24/2021 at 8:30 pm Streaming Premiere and SportTV and Online at Globo Sports Objective For the 32nd round of Series B Stadium Augusto Bauer Local Santa Catarina-SC Brusque’s lineup Luizão, Claudinho, Evandro, Ruan Carneiro, Toty, Zé Mateus, Jhon Cley, Thiago Alagoano, Maurício Garcez, Edu and Airton. Vila Nova lineup Rafael Donato, Georgemy, Moacir, Kelvin, Renato, Willian Formiga, Dudu, Tiago Real, Clayton (Pedro Júnior), Diego Tavares and Pedro Bambu. Modality Brazilian Championship Series B Progress Live – 2nd Half

