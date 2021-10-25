Liziero overcomes surgery, grows up in São Paulo and has a longer season for the club | São Paulo

One of the highlights of São Paulo in the victory over Corinthians, last Monday, Liziero recently achieved an important personal victory at the club where he grew up as an athlete. With 42 official matches in the 2021 season, the midfielder surpassed the highest mark with the Tricolor shirt in a year, from promotion to professional in 2018.

The 42 games in the 2021 season surpassed the 40 in 2018, precisely the year in which Liziero was promoted by then coach André Jardine and became one of São Paulo’s professionals.

However, since her debut in the adult category, Liziero has faced injury problems and has often had her streak hampered. In 2019, the defensive midfielder played in 29 matches. Last season there were 15 matches until September, when the midfielder tore ligaments in his right ankle.

1 of 3 Liziero stood out in São Paulo’s victory over Corinthians — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Liziero stood out in São Paulo’s victory over Corinthians — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

The shirt 14 of São Paulo underwent surgery and remained away from the pitch for seven months, losing the final stretch of the 2020 Brasileirão dispute this year, in which the Tricolor disputed the title until the last rounds.

The return to the squad came only under the command of Hernán Crespo, in the confrontation against Guarani, in April, by Paulistão. Since then there have been 42 games and the biggest mark since the debut in the top category.

2 of 3 Liziero lives a phase of regularity in São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Riboli Liziero is experiencing a phase of regularity in São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Apart from the high number, the highest in her career, Liziero gained space with both Crespo and Rogério Ceni. With the former goalkeeper and idol, the player started and played the 90 minutes in the two games so far (Ceará and Corinthians).

Watch Rogério Ceni and Liziero’s press conference after their victory against Corinthians

The performance in the season, however, transcended São Paulo. The midfielder was called up by André Jardine for friendlies for the pre-Olympic selection, but was left out of the final list of the Tokyo Games.

Liziero stands out in 2021 for his versatility and ability to work in more roles in the midfield sector. This season, the midfielder has improved his marking potential and has even been selected as the first defensive midfielder, in the place of the injured Luan.

It was in this role that Lizeiro stood out in the derby against Corinthians and should hit a new streak for São Paulo, which now aims to establish itself at the top of the table to seek a spot in the Copa Libertadores next season.