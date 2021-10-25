Lowes wins at Misano. Gardner is 7th in Moto2 and Raúl Fernández falls

ROSSI AND TRIBUTE TO SIMONCELLI: MOTOGP OVERFLOWS EMOTION IN MISANO | GP at 10

Moto2 returned to Misano to closely follow the fight between Remy Gardner and Raúl Fernández for the title. In the end, it saw a thrilling battle between Sam Lowes and Arón Canet for victory, with the Brit taking the victory in the Emilia-Romagna GP, ending a fast that had lasted since the Doha GP in April.

After being punished with a long lap, Augusto Fernández reacted during the race and finished in second place. Canet tried to win, but lost performance in the end and took third, again reaching the podium at Misano.

Sam Lowes won the Emilia-Romagna GP

Celestino Vietti was fourth, followed by Jorge Navarro and Stefano Nepa. Championship leader Remy Gardner got involved in a touchdown with Somkiat Chantra, was punished and ended the contest only in seventh. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ai Ogura and Marcos Ramírez closed the top-10.

Deputy championship leader, Raúl Fernández seemed to be heading for another fantastic victory, but lost control of the bike when he was in the lead, crashed and retired. With that, he saw the disadvantage for Gardner increase in the championship.

Moto2 returns to the tracks on the 7th of November for the Algarve GP, in Portimão. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

Find out how the GP of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Moto2 GP was like:

It took a while, but the sun showed up in Misano this Sunday. After an entire weekend with a wet track, the riders found a different asphalt, with the thermometers measuring 20°C and the track reaching 22°C. The wind speed was 13 km/h.

For this Sunday, all riders opted for the rear tire 1, the softest available by Dunlop. In front, most placed the 3, firmer, with the exception of Sam Lowes, Jorge Navarro, Albert Arenas, Fermi Aldeguer, Remy Gardner, Xavi Vierge, Cameron Beaubier, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Barry Baltus, Tommaso Marcon and Tony Arbolino.

At the start, Lowes held the lead, but soon saw Aron Canet pass Jorge Navarro for second place. Still in the first few meters. Canet took the lead from Lowes. Raúl Fernández was seventh, with Remy Gardner only 12th.

Moto2’s hectic start at Misano (Video: MotoGP)

Raúl wasted no time in starting the climb and jumped to fifth at the start of the race. Before closing the third lap, the Spaniard took fourth place from Somkiat Chantra, who missed at turn 15.

Navarro took advantage of the vacuum to take Lowes’ second position, still about 0s2 behind Canet. Raúl had already been placed in the Marc VDS pilot, while Gardner was tenth.

On lap 4, Navarro took the lead from Canet, but he was little there. Aron attacked and pushed the Speed ​​Up driver off the line. Attentive, Lowes dove inside to take charge of the dispute. Raúl also advanced and settled in third. Gardner had moved up to eighth.

Two laps later, Fernández passed Canet to settle in second, now 0s6 behind Lowes. Further back, Celestino Vietti passed Navarro and took fourth place.

On lap 7, Gardner attacked Chantra at turn 14, touched his rival and caused the crash. Immediately, the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) Panel of Commissioners advised that it was reviewing the incident.

Remy Gardner and Somkiat Chantra met during the race (Video: MotoGP)

The Australian moved up to seventh, but was under pressure from Augusto Fernández. Héctor Garzó and Marcos Ramírez followed.

Shortly thereafter, on lap 10, Beaubier crashed at turn 14, but escaped major injuries. Still, I couldn’t get back into the race.

Augusto Fernández managed to pass Gardner in a mistake by the Ajo driver at turn 8 and took seventh place, soon pulling away from the Australian to consolidate the position.

At the end, Raúl was sticking with Lowes, looking for a moment to attack. Third, Canet was already at 0s710 behind Adrian’s brother. Navarro was fourth, ahead of Vietti, Stefano Manzi, Augusto and Gardner.

With 12 laps to go, Raúl took advantage of a Lowes mistake at turn 3 to take the lead and, right away, got away from his rival Marc VDS.

Augusto Fernández passed Remy Gardner and took seventh place (Video: MotoGP)

At almost the same time, the FIM announced a punishment for Gardner, who would have to make the long run for irresponsible driving.

The situation didn’t get worse for Remy only because Raúl fell. The Spaniard slipped at turn 8 and saw the bike end up destroyed by a series of pirouettes. The pilot also twirled through the gravel, but left the track walking.

So Lowes took up the lead again, facing Canet and Navarro. Gardner came in seventh and, despite taking the penalty, did not lose his position to Bezzecchi.

With eight laps to go, Canet took the lead from Lowes and immediately pulled away from the Brit. Navarro was third, ahead of Vietti, Augusto Fernández and Manzi.

Taking advantage of the approach resulting from the long lap, Bezzecchi managed to pass Gardner, who dropped to eighth place.

Lowes slipped at turn 10 and lost contact with Canet. Navarro missed in the sequence and was overtaken by Vietti and Augusto. Celestino, however, could not hold the third place on the podium and was overtaken by Fernández.

With 4 laps to go, however, Sam managed to stick with Canet and retake the lead at Misano. Alex’s twin soon walked away from his rival, opening up about 0.6 of a margin.

With two laps to go, Bezzecchi crashed at turn 15, which promoted Gardner back to seventh.

On the final lap, Fernández took the opportunity to take Canet’s second place on the finish line.

Moto2 2021, Emilia-Romagna GP, Misano, Race:

1 SLOWES Mark VDS Kalex 25 laps two THE FERNÁNDEZ Mark VDS Kalex +1,233 3 CANET Aspar Team +1,400 4 C VIETTI VR46 Kalex +2,554 5 J NAVARRO Speed ​​UP +4,243 6 S MANZI HP40 Kalex Flexbox +5,198 7 R GARDNER Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +14,261 8 F DI GIANANTONIO Gresini Kalex +15,868 9 THE OGURA Team Asia +18,905 10 M RAMIREZ American Kalex +19,069 11 THE ARENAS Aspar Team +19,675 12 BENDSNEYDER Pertamina SAG Team +24,309 13 J DIXON SRT Kalex +26,777 14 T LUTHI Pertamina SAG Team +34,699 15 M SCHROTTER Intact Kalex +36,240 16 F ALDEGUER Speed ​​UP +37,590 17 B BALTUS NTS RW Racing GP +37,899 18 NO BULEGA Gresini Kalex +37,966 19 S CORSI Forward MV Agusta +50,787 20 L BALDASSARI Forward MV Agusta +1:02.974 21 M BEZZECCHI VR46 Kalex abandoned 22 X VIERGE SRT Kalex abandoned 23 T ARBOLINE Intact Kalex abandoned 24 M CASADEI Italtrans Kalex abandoned 25 R FERNÁNDEZ Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex abandoned 26 H GARZO HP40 Kalex Flexbox abandoned 27 T MARCON NTS RW Racing GP abandoned 28 C BEAUBIER American Kalex abandoned 29 S CHANTRA Team Asia abandoned