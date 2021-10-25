Luciano Huck appears with a daughter with Angelica in his mansion and impresses

The presenter Luciano Huck had fun when he appeared together with his daughter with Angelica, the girl Eva

The host Luciano Huck appeared in a fun moment with her youngest daughter with the presenter Angelica, the nine-year-old girl Eva. The famous dad appeared with his daughter in his luxurious mansion in Rio de Janeiro.

Luciano Huck appeared dancing with her daughter in her giant television room. Father and daughter were dancing excitedly to “Dog Heart.” When showing the record, Luciano explained that it is Eva who teaches him the choreographies that are in fashion.

Netizens were just praise for both the famous dad and his daughter. “Eva rocked this performance! It did very well”, commented one netizen. And another netizen also said: “Daddy and Eve dancing! How beautiful! I loved!”.

Some internet users were also surprised by the spacious TV room in Luciano Huck. “How beautiful this room is!” commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “Guys, but this TV room is already bigger than my house!”.

Recently, Angelica also showed that she took Eva to visit her maternal grandfather who is hospitalized after having a stroke. She had also updated netizens on how her father is doing. “Hey guys, I decided to stop by to thank everyone a lot and talk to you who have been praying and cheering for my father’s recovery and I know, I’m sure how much difference it makes, people praying, people mentalizing, it’s making all the difference for him. He is on the path of healing, on the path of improvement, he still has a long way to go and we are here together in this battle and can count on the affection of fans. It’s really comforting. Heart is warm and calms down in this very difficult moment that we are living. So stopping by to thank you very, very, very much. Keep hoping that we are here in a big and difficult battle, but with faith we can face everything. Thank you very much, having this affection is very important for him and for us”, said the presenter.

