Luis Fernando Verissimo’s painting is vandalized again in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

A painting by writer Luis Fernando Verissimo suffered another vandalism attack this Saturday (23), at Viaduto Otávio Rocha, in Porto Alegre. The work is part of the show Authors, which integrates the 67th edition of the Book Fair.

This is the second time the work has been vandalized. The first took place the previous Sunday (17). At the time, the artist and curator Graça Craidy decided not to report it, and just took the original painting for restoration. According to the painter Gustavo Burkhart, the work’s recovery is advanced, the cut is pasted and the illustration has already been removed from the frame [suporte onde a pintura é colocada].

This time, however, he registered the occurrence with the Civil Police. A mixture of glue and vinyl paint was thrown over the reprint of the original. This, according to him, should not be recovered.

Burkhart considers that this is not a simple act of vandalism, but that it could have political implications.

“It seems like something in this sense, which has a political implication, something ideological. A Graça he even said that, even if it remains in shreds, the art will have fulfilled its mission. Art serves to disturb certain patterns of ignorance, of those who go against art, culture, common sense,” he says.

2 of 2 Original work by Gustavo Burkhart honoring Luis Fernando Verissimo was cut in Porto Alegre — Photo: Emanuele Quadros/Divulgação Original work by Gustavo Burkhart honoring Luis Fernando Verissimo was cut in Porto Alegre — Photo: Emanuele Quadros/Divulgação

The artist’s intention now is to preserve the original, take it to other places, such as the Santa Maria Book Fair or the Hipólito José da Costa Communication Museum, and make an artistic intervention at the end of the fair to pay homage to Verissimo.

“We are thinking of reciting some texts on Saturday (30). We are trying to be as positive as possible so that we don’t let it down,” he adds.

Verissimo is part of a group of 26 writers from Rio Grande do Sul pictured in paintings exhibited in a gallery on Avenida Borges de Medeiros, a tourist spot in the Historic Center of the Capital. Among those honored are also names such as Erico Verissimo, Mario Quintana and Lya Luft. (See list below)

The open-air gallery, directed by Marcos Monteiro, has been in existence since 2018. The exhibition runs until October 31, two days after the start of the Book Fair.

List of Honored Writers:

Caio Fernando Abreu

Carol Bensimon

Cíntia Moscovich

Claudia Tajes

Cyro Martins

Dyonelio Machado

Erico Verissimo

Eliane Brum

Fernanda Bastos

Jane Tutikian

Joao Gilberto Noll

Joshua Guimaraes

Lélia Almeida

Leticia Wierzchowski

Luis Fernando Verissimo

Luisa Geisler

Luiz Antonio de Assis Brazil

Lya Luft

Maria Carpi

Mario Quintana

Marô Barbieri

Martha Medeiros

Moacyr Scliar

Oliveira Silveira

Sergio Faraco

Simões Lopes Neto

