Macaé City Hall

Photograph: Art

The Municipal Health Department intensifies the application of the Second Dose of Pfizer, Coronavac and AstraZeneca for people with a scheduled return from October 25th to 29th and also for those who missed the deadline.

Anyone who has the Second Dose of Pfizer scheduled for Monday (25) to Friday (29), or who has missed the return date for this vaccine, should look for the fixed centers and units of the Family Health Strategy ( ESF) these days.

At the ESF poles in Serra, Pfizer’s Second Dose will only be available on Wednesday (27), when the First Dose recap will take place for teenagers from 17 to 12 years old.

The strategy aims to reinforce the importance of the population in complying with the vaccination schedule that ensures the immunization protocol against Covid-19.

As of Tuesday (26), the ESF centers in Barra/Brasilia, Nova Holanda, Fronteira and Ajuda will apply the Second Dose according to the week’s calendar, thus ending the service at the Império da Barra Samba School .

“It is very important for the population to check the date of return written in pencil on the proof of vaccination of the First Dose. People who missed the deadline should look for the poles this week. Immunization against Covid-19 is only complete with two doses, for those who received the First Dose of these vaccines”, highlights the Health Surveillance Manager, Elenice Salles.

To receive the Second Dose, the population must present proof of vaccination of the First Dose, in addition to an identification document with a photo.

It is also important to take the QR-Code printed from the vaccination pre-registration, in a link available on the official website of the city hall.

AstraZeneca and Coronavac

On the other hand, people who have missed the return date for the Second Dose of AstraZeneca and Coronavac should look for Casa da Vacina to complete the vaccination schedule. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Casa da Vacina is located at Rua Antero Perlingeiro, 76, Centro.