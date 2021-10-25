Maiara and Fernando in the former couple’s first meeting divides fans’ opinion

Maiara showed the reunion with Fernando Zor after the end of the engagement, and the followers opined on the rapprochement

mahara (33) shared on social media a video of her reunion with Fernando Zor (37).

The two performed together alongside marisa (33) and Sorocaba (41) last Friday, 22, in a concert hall in the west side of São Paulo. This is the first time they appear together after their engagement ends.

During the presentation, Maiara and Fernando arrived to dance holding each other, but Maraisa separated the two. In another moment of the show, the countryman pulled his ex by the arm, but Maiara’s sister again separated the two, and took the singer to the other side of the stage.

The interaction between the two, and what could be an atmosphere of pure flirtation, divided the opinion of internet users. Some fans of the couple asked for them to get back together. “I felt the atmosphere here, come back”, said a follower. “Aff Maraisa pulling Maiara again. I didn’t like it. Let them be happy”, commented another. “Guys, they were made for each other!!! We even get goosebumps to see them”, said a fan.

But there were those who also said that Maiara and Fernando need to be separated. “Marisa’s right, it’s her sister… And only she knows what her sister goes through when they stay in their yo-yo relationship… I prefer Maiara alone, without Fernando”, said a netizen. “For God’s sake, you need to live your lives apart”, spoke a insurer. “Hahahahhaha… This thing”, commented the singer and ex-BBB Rodolff.

Check out the video of Maiara and Fernando’s reunion in public:





Last accessed: 24 Oct 2021 – 22:23:00 (402856).