Maicon asked Renato to raise a prodigy from the Grêmio base

Maicon, who left Grêmio shortly, granted an interview to the famous presenter Alê Oliveira, where he revealed that he had asked Renato to raise Jean Pyerre from the base. Check out:

“He was a boy who had been training well, with a game characteristic that would help us. I arrived at Renato and said: “Teacher, I think it could be Jean’s moment”. And he went up. Early on, he took turns with Luan and then had a moment of assertion. Then it fell a little. Now he’s back in the starting lineup with Mancini and I hope he continues well.” Said Maicon.

So now we know that it was Maicon who asked Jean Pyerre to be raised to the club’s pro. Many people must have already noticed that the guild takes a long time to raise its young people. No wonder that Pepê and Everton Cebolinha were sold when they were 24 years old. It wasn’t because they took so long to blossom, but because the Immortal took so long to cast them into the first team.

Today, 22-year-old Jean Pyerre might have just moved up to professional status if Maicon hadn’t asked for him at the time. So, it could be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on what you think of JP.

Jean Pyerre is considered a far above average player by many within Grêmio, and Maicon saw that too. However, the player was never able to establish himself on the team because of his way of playing.

Perhaps with Mancini who promised to explain closely what he wants the player to do, the midfielder will finally become the ace everyone expects. If that happens, then the story of Maicon will gain more relevance, because so far Jean is just an eternal promise.

