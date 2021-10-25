‘Make-believe’ criminal has a judge who defrauded decisions causing losses of more than R$ 18 million | Fantastic

A criminal “make believe” has been wreaking havoc in real life. Lying stories, told in court, already add up to a loss of at least R$ 18 million and, now, are denounced by the Public Ministry.

Among the victims, living and dead who had bank accounts wiped out all of a sudden. Among the accused, a judge who defrauded decisions to favor the criminal organization. The Fantastic follows the trails of the characters in this corruption plot

Eucrídia Barbosa da Silva, 44, lives in Inhumas, Goiás. Last Friday (22), she received a title from the Goiânia City Council. Eucrídia also has a program on local TV and, on social networks, posts photos with her biological father, for whom she declares herself.

In court, however, Eucrídia claimed not to know him. She even said that she was abandoned by him. AND she asked for the recognition of the so-called socio-affective paternity through the bond of living with a Frenchman, Roger Lavallard, who died in 2010. A man she never knew.

She succeeded and was renamed Eucrídia Luzia Barbosa da Silva Lavallard. Six days later, she made a new request: access to the alleged father’s checking account. The decision came out on the same day. Detail: the French was a professor at the Department of Biology at USP, he had no family in Brazil and left a million-dollar bank account.

“Who doesn’t want to get rich, right, guys?”, said Eucrídia on her show.

Well then, Eucridia’s brother wanted it too. Niemier Barbosa went to court with a request to be recognized as the son of a woman he had never seen in his life and who would have died more than ten years ago. As a result, he also asked in court to withdraw the fortune from the alleged mother’s account: more than R$2.4 million.

Eucridia and Niemier had the same lawyer and a few more coincidences: they asked for recognition of paternity on the same day, and with the same witnesses.

In 2020, an investigation by Fantástico had already found procedural frauds to raise money from inheritances or millionaire bank accounts without movement in the country. According to the Public Ministry, the organization worked like this:

A group presented themselves as characters in a lying story to ask for paternity recognition: eight lawyers handled the false lawsuits; two ex-policemen chose the victims – who had non-moving millionaire bank accounts for a long time; and the main figure, the judge.

According to the MP’s complaint, atop this ingenious structure stands Levine Raja Artiaga. In order not to expose himself, according to the investigations, the judge was in contact with only one member of the criminal organization. And this person had the job of contacting the lawyers involved in the scheme and passing on the money for the coup to the magistrate.

The Goiás Attorney General’s Office is carrying out a survey of Judge Levine’s decisions, and prosecutors fighting organized crime have found at least 43 suspicious actions. In six of them, according to the MP, several crimes were proven. Among them, corruption.

Adding up the crimes, the penalty could reach 240 years in prison for Levine Raja Artiaga, who has already been removed from office twice.. The first, in December of last year. The second, a week after our report’s visit to the Forum. And he remains away to this day.

Fantástico learned that Judge Levine filed for retirement this month. The reason? Invalidity. In a statement, the judge’s defense says he was a victim of the gang and that the falsification of documents was not noticeable. About the request for retirement due to health problems, he clarifies that he is in the expert examination phase.

The Internal Affairs of the Court of Justice of Goiás said that the future of Levine’s career should be decided next Wednesday. Watch the video report for more details and information on Judiciary Fraud.

