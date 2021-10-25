Malaysia: Trans woman prosecuted for wearing Muslim headscarf

Trans woman Nur Sajat is sued for insulting Islam by wearing a Muslim veil in a prayer ceremony three years ago. After being persecuted in her home country, Nur took refuge in Australia. Information is from the New York Times.

In Malaysia there is a double system: Muslims must follow Sharia law (based on the precepts of Islam). Others can follow the civil code.

By having the support of Muslims, the government has passed stricter laws on LGBTQI+ in the country.

In the New York Times, Nur tells that in 2018 she wore a Muslim veil to participate in prayer during the opening of a building in the nation’s capital, and after three years she is sued for insulting and for wearing women’s clothing.

That’s why she decided to flee the country, so as not to be arrested. If she remained, she would be sent to a rehabilitation center for trans people.

In February of this year she first fled to Thailand, but after a few months the government claimed she had entered the country illegally. She then left Thailand and went to Australia.

