MAM Asset, from Tanure, proposes to acquire up to 24 million shares of Alliar for R$19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_d7FE9wN6CA

Last Friday, MAM Asset Management, Nelson Tanure’s investment vehicle, presented a binding proposal to the controllers, to acquire up to 24 million shares of Alliar (AALR3), at the value of R$ 19.00 per share.

MAM Asset Management already owns 27.35% of the company, including the recently acquired shares of Patria (21.14%).

If the proposal reaches its target of 24 million shares, the vehicle will hold 47.6% of the share capital, with the majority of shares covered by the Shareholders’ Agreement (which represents 52% of the total shares).

Itaú BBA commented on the binding offer, noting that, although the price of the binding offer may be well received by the market and cause a positive reaction, the complexity of resuming a new growth cycle for the company, combined with the challenging top-down scenario. down for the diagnostics sector, limits optimism about Alliar’s investment case, especially in the long term.

Itaú BBA maintains a market perform assessment (performance in line with the market average) for Alliar shares, and a target price of R$15.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (22) of R$14.45.

XP points out that the announcement should boost Alliar’s share price in the short term, as one of the controllers seems to see a value at least 31% higher in the shares than that traded in the market. “However, our vision for the diagnostic medicine segment is still cautious, and therefore we reiterate our neutral recommendation for Alliar’s actions”, they assess.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related