Man swallows cell phone, waits 6 months for nature to act, but is operated

An Egyptian had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a cell phone from his stomach. The man reported that he swallowed the equipment six months ago and was hoping to eliminate it naturally.

According to the Gulf Today website, the Aswan University Hospital, where the surgery was performed, explained that the patient sought medical care after losing a lot of weight and experiencing severe abdominal pain.

At the hospital, the boy, who did not have his identity disclosed, reported to doctors that he had swallowed a cell phone six months ago and was waiting for his body to eliminate it naturally, through evacuation, but as this did not happen he decided to seek help. The boy did not explain how and why he swallowed the device.

During hospital care, medical tests, including X-rays and CT scans, showed that the foreign object was in the man’s belly, causing severe inflammation in his stomach and intestines.

He was rushed to the operating room. The procedure for removing the device took two hours.

The hospital also reported that the cell phone was obstructing the passage of food and the patient was lucky not to have an infection as the cell phone battery contains chemicals that are harmful to health.

“The incident was the first of its kind. It was very strange, as the man did not reveal why he swallowed his cell phone,” physician Mohammed Al Dahshouri said in an interview with the website.

Also according to the hospital, the man is recovering from surgery and is doing well.