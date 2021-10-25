Maneuver on the roof reinforces stagflation scenario in the economy in 2022

The effects of the right maneuver between the government and Congress to circumvent the spending ceiling should be felt deeply in 2022. The stronger increase in the interest rate now forecast by economists should reinforce a scenario that was already taking shape, that of stagflation – low growth with high inflation.

For the economist José Roberto Mendonça de Barros, a partner at MB Associados, it will not be possible to escape this scenario. “President Bolsonaro, minister Paulo Guedes, and the politicians in Brasília do not seem to understand the seriousness, the economic risk that this change in the ceiling represents”, he says.

According to him, messing with the rule that limits public spending at a time of so much uncertainty, when the country lives with persistently high inflation – and about which no one knows for sure at what level it will be in 2022 – is catastrophic for the economy.

Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investimentos, said that the fiscal scenario was changed with the change in the ceiling, and that the picture will be one of further deterioration ahead. “The scenario of higher interest rates and exchange rates will change expectations [para a economia]”.

According to him, government signals are in the direction of increased spending, not to mention cutting spending. The markets got scared and lost the reference of how the debt dynamics will be going forward.

Shelly Shetty, responsible for Brazil’s rating at Fitch, said the dribbling in the ceiling could hurt Brazil’s GDP growth dynamics and still bring more inflation. To contain it, it will be necessary to raise interest rates, which raises the government’s funding costs. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.