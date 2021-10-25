Marcius Melhem and Marcos Veras agree to close the lawsuit for pain and suffering

The humorist Marcius Melhem entered into a legal agreement with the humorist Marcos Veras, ending a lawsuit for moral damages.

In November of last year, Veras called Melhem a “criminal”.

The statement was made in public comment on an Instagram post by Dani Calabresa. And it took place after the publication in Piauí magazine about an internal investigation by the station involving Melhem in allegations of moral and sexual harassment. She heads the complaints against the former director of Globo.

Read too:

1 – VIDEO: Driver reverses into passenger who asked how he drove the bus “being gay”

2 – Will Bolsonaro be able to deceive the poor and the miserable? by Moses Mendes

3 – Folha is detonated after news about a drop in inequality in PT governments without citing Lula and Dilma

Agreement with Marcius Melhem

To withdraw the lawsuit by Melhem, Veras must publish a text agreed between the parties on their social networks, as established as follows:

“In compliance with an agreement before the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca/RJ, I acknowledge that I made potentially offensive posts to Marcius Melhem, which have already been removed by court order.”

The agreement still to be ratified establishes that the publication must take place “in the ‘feed’. Which is the public and permanent area of ​​its social networks Instagram and Twitter, within 72 (seventy-two) hours of approval. With information from F5.

Consequences