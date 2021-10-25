Mari Fernandez realizes dream of meeting Marília Mendonça and sisters Maiara and Maraisa – É Hit

the cearense Mari Fernandez fulfilled the dream of finding Marília Mendonça, on Friday (22). At an event in São Paulo, the owner of the hit “No, Não Vou”, was thrilled to talk to the backstage woman at a performance by the sisters Maiara and Maraisa.

Mari Fernandez revealed that the meeting happened by chance. While shopping at a mall, she found Maraisa. From the chat, the sertaneja invited the woman from Ceará to go to the show. “Until then I never dreamed that I was also going to see Marília Mendonça on that incredible night, to be honest, it was the realization of the biggest dream of my life,” explained the Cearense on Instagram.

I’ve always been inspired by them and I never got tired of dreaming of getting to know them. They are amazing. Yesterday, the girl Mariana, who dreamed about it so much, gained more strength to continue chasing her dream

Mari Fernandez even posted videos in the stories in tears. On the occasion, the girl from Ceará still sang with her sisters Maiara and Maraisa.

Who is Mari Fernandez?

At 20, Mari Fernandez, from Ceará, drew attention from the internet in June of this year. With little time as a singer, she joined important playlists on Spotify and Deezer. Representative of the female pissier, she started in music as a songwriter and has lyrics in the voices of names like Eric Land.

Currently, Mari Fernandez is working on the album entitled “Piseiro Sofrência”. The songs “Amizade Colorida”, “No, Não Vou” and “Agonia” are highlights of the 10 compositions.

The track “No, Não Vou” came in second on Spotify Brazil’s “Viral” playlist and fifth on the same list worldwide, in addition to being ranked in the 100 most listened to by the application in Brazil.