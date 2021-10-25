Market reduces projections for expansion of the Brazilian economy in 2021 and 2022, says Focus | Brazil

The median of market projections for the Brazilian economy growth in 2021 it fell again, from 5.01% to 4.97%, in the Focus Report, from the Central Bank (BC) , released this Monday (25) with estimates collected until the end of last week.

For 2022, the mid-point of expectations for the expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was reduced from 1.50% to 1.40%.

THE Brazilian economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in early September, below the median of estimates collected by the Value Date, of +0.2%. Third quarter growth will be known on December 2nd.

To dollar at the end of 2021, the median of estimates for the dollar was raised from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45. For 2022, the mid-point of the projections also rose, from the same R$ 5.25 it was in the previous week, to R$ 5.45.

The median of projections for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021 it rose for the 29th consecutive week, now from 8.69% to 8.96%. For 2022, it rose for the 14th week in a row, from 4.18% to 4.40%.

For the basic interest rate (Selic), the mid-point of expectations also rose, from 8.25% to 8.75% at the end of 2021 and from 8.75% to 9.50% at the end of 2022.

The inflation target pursued by the BC is 3.75% in 2021 and 3.50% in 2022, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down.

O Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate by 1 percentage point (pp) to 6.25% per year at the September meeting, as expected by most of the market.

It was the fifth consecutive high and the second consecutive one of 1 percentage point. The Copom stated that it foresees another 1 pp adjustment at the next meeting, which takes place this week.

The median of projections for the IPCA rose from 3.25% to 3.27% in 2023 and from 3.00% to 3.02% in 2024, according to Focus

For Selic, the midpoint of expectations also rose, from 6.50% to 7.00%, at the end of 2023, and remained at 6.50% in 2024.

In relation to GDP, the median decreased from 2.10% to 2.00% in 2023 and from 2.50% to 2.25% in 2024. The dollar rose from R$ 5.10 to R$ 5.20 in 2023 and from BRL 5.07 to BRL 5.10 in 2024.

The median of estimates for the Selic soared from 9.50% to 11.50% at the end of 2022 among the economists who best hit the forecasts compiled by the Central Bank, the so-called Top 5, for the medium term.

For 2021, the midpoint of expectations rose from 8.25% to 9.25% between them, from one week to another.

In line with the adjustment, the projection for the IPCA this year rose from 9.02% to 9.27% ​​in the select group. For 2022, it went from 4.79% to 4.99%.

For the dollar, the champions of success raised the estimates for the end of this year from R$ 5.30 to R$ 5.50, a price that remained for the end of 2022.