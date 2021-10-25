Marko is already doing calculations for a Verstappen title in F1

Helmut Marko is very happy with Max Verstappen’s victory in the United States. The Dutchman has already won eight GPs this season and if he manages to finish first in two of the five remaining in 2021, the Red Bull adviser reckons he has a good chance of winning the title.

“As I said before, we need to win ten races if we want to win the championship, so we need two more. So maybe we can relax a little bit on the Middle East circuits, because these circuits have insane straights and Mercedes will definitely have an advantage there,” Marko told Sky.

The next two GPs will take place in Mexico and Brazil, circuits where the Red Bull car is normally very competitive. “The last three races were actually all Mercedes circuits, and instead of going to Mexico with a deficit, we’re going there with a 12-point lead in the drivers’ championship. Mexico and Brazil should serve us even better because of the altitude.”

Sergio Perez seems to be getting better and better and Marko is realizing that too. “He was far enough away for us to force Hamilton with his pit stop to actually go in the direction that was best for us. So, from that point of view, he fit in and is getting better and better,” he concluded.