Marriage and homo-affective dating: what’s in the life of the ‘Secret Truths’ cast | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Camilla Queiroz and Agatha Moreira entered into new relationships after “Secret Truths”

Six years separate the two seasons of “Secret Truths”, available on “Globoplay”, and since then, a lot has also changed in the life of the cast of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco. The protagonist Camila Queiroz, for example, met in the year following her TV debut, her current husband, Klebber Toledo, whom she married in 2018.

And she never went. Yasmin Brunet, the interpreter of model Stephanie, who in 2015 was married to fellow model Evandro Soldati, is now the wife of surfer Gabriel Medina. The two fell in love during the pandemic and were married in January in Hawaii.

Agatha Moreira also added her toothbrushes and now lives with her boyfriend, actor Rodrigo Simas. At the time of the first season of “Secret Truths” she was dating filmmaker Pedro Nicoll.

There was a couple forming backstage at the soap opera. It was there that João Vitor Silva, interpreter of the character Bruno, brother of Giovana (Agatha Moreira), met his current girlfriend, Mariana Molina, the Paty of the first season of “Secret Truths”. They are together today. At the time of the soap opera, Mariana was dating actor Wagner Santisteban.

In the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, Jhonny Massaro publicly revealed this week that he is dating his childhood friend, the law professor, lawyer and doctoral student João Pedro Accioly.