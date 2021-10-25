Mayra Cardi vents about her return with Arthur Aguiar: I’ll do my best

Mayra Cardi posted a family atmosphere video on her Instagram, and in the captions she wrote an extensive outburst about her family relationship and the stories involving her father and grandfather.

In the video, Cardi appears alongside Arthur Aguiar and also with his youngest daughter, Sophia, and eldest son, Lucas.

She reports:

“I always had a ‘broken’ family. Unfortunately I never had the opportunity to watch my parents’ love, I also didn’t have the opportunity to watch my grandparents’ love! My grandfather made a second family still married to my grandmother, my father became fell in love with another woman still married to my mother! I watched them both cry, crawl, lose their composure, lose their family, hope?. The dreams?. I watched them both lie. I watched ALL husbands, children and grandchildren suffer the consequences of their actions! I watched them suffer the consequences of their actions! They’re both no longer alive, they both had a very sad ending, everyone was forgiven and EVERYONE got along on the last day in a hospital bed?”

Last Wednesday (20), the coach had published a video in which she appeared kissing Arthur, which had raised rumors of a new reconciliation. The couple had announced the breakup in April of this year, eight days after they announced they were back together.

On her outburst, the businesswoman reports that she missed having a better relationship with male father figures within the family, and says that she “chose to live the new” and “do differently” from everything she learned.

It was hard coming on the internet to show my wounds and scream I WANT AND I WILL DO IT DIFFERENT! I can’t predict tomorrow any more than anyone else can!! But I now have God and I CHOOSE to live the new, live the RENOVO and do it different from everything I’ve learned, from everything I’ve never had! For me for my children and for my family! Before, I believed in me and that’s why you saw a strong woman! Today, I believe in God, whoever believes in him will see a miracle, whoever doesn’t will always hope that the family ends! I understand you! After all, until recently I was the woman who was sure no man was any good! Today I am sure that the man who is worthless still has no God? I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, I just know that I will do my best EVER!

Comings and goings

In June, Cardi had confessed that she still harbored feelings for her then ex-husband, whom she had even called an “abuser.” Responding to a follower, she stated: “I never said that I stopped loving at the height of my pain and discoveries of betrayals, yet I said I loved him. Now that I am light, full and that I know God, I continue to love.”