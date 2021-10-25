MEC prepares project to create five universities in central strongholds – 10/24/2021 – Education

Critical to the opening of universities, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, wants to divide existing federal higher education institutions to create five new universities and five technical institutes.

The initiative does not foresee the expansion of student vacancies or the physical network, but it serves the interests of allied politicians linked to the center.

The idea will mean the creation of 2,912 positions to command the new institutions that, in practice, are already functioning. The swelling of the public machine will come with an increase in expenses that can reach R$ 500 million per year, according to estimates by the Ministry of Economy.

According to reports, economics technicians question the MEC (Ministry of Education) for the lack of social interest in the creation of positions, with no expansion of vacancies for students in the new institutions. The Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party) has talked about reducing personnel expenses, and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has already compared civil servants to parasites.

​According to the MEC, the cost would be R$ 147 million in the year. However, there is no forecast for this expenditure in the 2022 budget proposal.

THE sheet had access to the draft of the bill that creates the institutions by dismemberment of campuses already in operation. They are planned for Amazonas, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Espírito Santo and Piauí. The last state is the electoral base of the leader of the center and minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP).

In the case of federal institutes, new units would emerge from units in São Paulo, Goiás and Paraná. Interlocutors point out the electoral interest of political politicians, including the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

Ribeiro gives in to the interests of the center despite the contradiction with the budgetary reality of the MEC and his own discourse. The minister has already said that the university should be for a few and that Brazil made a mistake, in previous governments, by investing more in higher education than in basic education.

Previously critical of negotiating positions with the centrão, Bolsonaro teamed up with politicians from the bloc to prevent impeachment requests from going forward. In education, the subtitles group commands the FNDE (National Education Development Fund), responsible for works.

The Minister of Education and assistants were at the Chamber last Wednesday (20) to detail the project. The creation of a new institute in Goiás is not included in the bill, but it appeared in Ribeiro’s presentation to meet the request of deputy major pocketnarist Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO).

In the Chamber, Ribeiro mentioned the efforts of the benches in Paraná and Goiás to encourage this type of expansion. The minister defended that the initiative will facilitate the opening of new courses and may, in the future, result in an increase in vacancies. Sought, the MEC did not respond.

This creation of institutions represents gains in electoral strongholds because politicians are interested in increasing federal investments in these locations. They also aim at potential real estate gains. It is common, for example, that there are land donations for new campuses, with an eye on valuing the surroundings, according to reports by former secretaries of higher education at the ministry.

In the presentation that the MEC made at the Chamber, one of the new federal institutes in Paraná would have its headquarters in Maringá, city of deputy Ricardo Barros. The municipality, however, does not even have a campus.

The government leader says to sheet that the decision is technical and there was consultation with the institutions. “Maringá’s claim belongs to organized society and is supported by the city’s parliamentarians.”

Milton Ribeiro also said in the Chamber that the institutions would have agreed with the fractionation. When consulted, however, they report that the project is in default and are critical. They claim that there is no support for a real expansion project with academic criteria.

The UFES (Federal do Espírito Santo) announced its opposition to the dismemberment.

“The exogenous form, without dialogue and without proper planning, in which the proposal is being conducted, under pressure from political actors separated from the reality of the university system (…) constitutes flagrant disregard for the constitutional principle of university autonomy”, says a note from the university council.

The UFPI (Federal do Piauí), which will lose units in three of the four cities where it operates, was also not officially communicated, says the dean, Gildásio Guedes. According to him, the movement may even bring benefits to distant campuses, but it results in a reduction for the university in terms of research and international exchanges.

“It is a situation that requires analysis by the directors of the campuses, the university council,” he says.

In 2018, UFPI had already lost a campus in the municipality of Parnaíba to create a university named after the city. “It is still under our tutoring today. Student data, curriculum, everything is pending and there is a technological cost to it”, says the dean.

While nearly 3,000 positions are planned for new institutions, the federal higher education system is facing a shortage of professionals.

UFPI, for example, lacks 80 professors, positions currently held by substitutes. The Goiano Federal Institute, which will lose the Rio Verde campus to create an independent unit, has a shortage of 100 professors and 80 administrative technicians.

According to the dean, Elias de Pádua Monteiro, there is a demand from the direction of the Rio Verde unit for the dismemberment. But, according to him, in addition to having other priorities, the topic needs to be discussed widely and there was not even an official statement.

“The problem is the moment, when we have budget restrictions”, he says. “Increasing expenses without re-registration does not seem sensible to us.”

The MEC project also plans to include the Benjamin Constant Institute, in Rio, in the federal technical network. Conif, the council that brings together the country’s technical and professional institutes, was also not notified in advance.

“It is legitimate to want expansion, but we are concerned about the budget issue of recent years, cuts, blockages, and we have institutes that are not yet in 100% infrastructure and personnel conditions,” says the president of Conif, Sônia Fernandes.

Of the institutes affected, the one in São Paulo would be the only one interested in the dismemberment, as it has units throughout the state. The IFSP did not respond to the report’s questions.

The president of Andifes, who represents university rectors, says that the assessment of each institution is essential. The entity, also ignored by the MEC, asked for an agenda with the minister to learn about the project.

“If it is solely and exclusively for political interests, I would say that this is not the expansion model that we are defending”, says the president of Andifes, Marcus Vinicius David.

Federal higher education institutions have undergone budget reductions at least since 2015. Under the Bolsonaro government, they face cuts and freezes — the federal government in Rio de Janeiro, for example, even threatened to close its doors this year.

Personnel expenses are the most pressing. They reached R$ 63 billion last year, representing a 14% increase since 2015 compared to values ​​updated by inflation.

The new positions planned by the MEC will impact exactly these personnel lines. Costing expenditures for universities and institutes decreased by 37% between 2015 and 2020 and investments fell by 66% in the same period.