Medical entities deny Bolsonaro’s speech that relates vaccine to HIV: ‘Non-existent association’

RIO – The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) denied the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro, who related vaccines against Covid-19 to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and rejected “any false news that circulates and makes mention of this non-existent association”.

Deleted: Facebook takes off the live air in which Bolsonaro associated Covid vaccine with AIDS

In his weekly live last Thursday, Bolsonaro read alleged news that official UK government reports suggest that fully immunized people are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome “much faster than anticipated”. The president’s statement came a day after reading Covid’s final CPI report, which called for his indictment for nine crimes due to his conduct during the pandemic.

Tragedy:‘Devastated by the loss of my friend,’ says director injured by Alec Baldwin’s gunshot

In a statement, the SBI Committee on HIV/AIDS said that “there is no known relationship between any vaccine against COVID-19 and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.” He also clarified that people living with HIV/AIDS must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Infected:Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Covid-19 Days Before New Album Release

“We even highlighted the release of the booster dose (third dose) for everyone who received the second dose more than 28 days ago”, says the text, endorsed by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB). “We reject any false news that circulates and mentions this non-existent association”, he completes.

On the live, Bolsonaro says he will give serious news while he picks up a kind of newspaper. He says he won’t comment on it, but he says he’s talked about it in the past.

– Official reports from the UK government suggest that those fully vaccinated – those 15 days after the second dose – are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than anticipated. I recommend that you read the article. I will not read here because I may have problems – said the president.

After the speech, politicians and experts reacted on social media and highlighted that the information was a lie. In the final report, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) included the dissemination of false news and misinformation about the pandemic in the country among the factors responsible for the deaths resulting from Covid-19.

Covid-19:deaths of pregnant women and postpartum women more than tripled in 2021

Scientists react

No Twitter, pesquisadores e médicos se manifestaram sobre a fala do presidente Jair Bolsonaro. Epidemiologist Denise Garrett, from the Sabin Vaccine Institute (USA), reiterated that none of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), cause HIV. This includes all immunizing agents available in Brazil, in addition to the Moderna vaccine.

The infectologist Evaldo Stanislau, director of the Sociedade Paulista de Infectologia, published a video in which he criticizes the spread of lies about the subject and clarifies that there is no scientific basis to say that people who have HIV and are fully vaccinated against Covid develop AIDS. “Vaccines do not transmit disease. Vaccines prevent disease. Vaccine against Covid saves lives,” says the doctor.

Mental health:pandemic increased risk of depression, especially in young people

The statement is corroborated by other specialists, who also spoke, such as the physician and researcher Daniel Dourado; microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, columnist for GLOBO; Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, coordinator at the Covid-19 Analysis Network; and oncologist Bruno Filardi. All affirmed that the information disclosed by President Jair Bolsonaro is false and emphasized that there is no possibility of a vaccine causing AIDS.

“Vaccines against COVID-19 do not transmit HIV, whoever discloses the opposite in addition to collaborating with vaccine hesitation still increases the stigmatization of people living with HIV, in Brazil more than 900,000 people – stop!”, wrote the doctor Gerson Salvador, specialist in infectology and author of the book “The worst doctor in the world”.