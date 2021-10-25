Medical entities deny Bolsonaro’s speech that relates vaccine to HIV: ‘Non-existent association’

RIO – The Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) denied the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro, who related vaccines against Covid-19 to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and rejected “any false news that circulates and makes mention of this non-existent association”.

In his weekly live last Thursday, Bolsonaro read alleged news that official UK government reports suggest that fully immunized people are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome “much faster than anticipated”. The president’s statement came a day after reading Covid’s final CPI report, which called for his indictment for nine crimes due to his conduct during the pandemic.

In a statement, the SBI Committee on HIV/AIDS said that “there is no known relationship between any vaccine against COVID-19 and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.” He also clarified that people living with HIV/AIDS must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We even highlighted the release of the booster dose (third dose) for everyone who received the second dose more than 28 days ago”, says the text, endorsed by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB). “We reject any false news that circulates and mentions this non-existent association”, he completes.

On the live, Bolsonaro says he will give serious news while he picks up a kind of newspaper. He says he won’t comment on it, but he says he’s talked about it in the past.

– Official reports from the UK government suggest that those fully vaccinated – those 15 days after the second dose – are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than anticipated. I recommend that you read the article. I will not read here because I may have problems – said the president.

After the speech, politicians and experts reacted on social media and highlighted that the information was a lie. In the final report, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) included the dissemination of false news and misinformation about the pandemic in the country among the factors responsible for the deaths resulting from Covid-19.