Meet Leo, the dog who saved his owner’s life and became a hotel manager

Ten years ago, the Cinque Terre region of Italy was hit by a deadly flood.

On October 25, 2011, the five small fishing villages – which have long attracted tourists from around the world – were hit by one of the worst floods the area has ever seen. Thirteen people were killed and many lost property and possessions. The streets of Vernazza, perhaps the most famous of the villages, were filled with mud.

Everyone in Cinque Terre has a story to tell about that terrible day. One of the most extraordinary accounts comes from the owner of a local hotel, Pierpaolo Paradisi. He says that on that fateful day, his life was saved by his dog – the dog that named his hotel.

Leo’s Lodge is perched high on the cliffs above Vernazza. It is part of Prevo – a small village on the Sentiero Azzurro – the famous “blue path” that tourists love to walk. An estimated three million visitors a year arrive in the five small villages that make up Cinque Terre.

But a decade ago, Prevo and Sentiero Azzuro were all but destroyed when landslides descended the cliff, sweeping everything in their path and burying the streets below in mud and rubble.

Paradisi – at the time an aspiring hotelier – worked in La Spezia, the gateway city of Cinque Terre. Originally from Sardinia, he moved to Liguria 15 years ago. He was on a hiking vacation when, passing the Sentiero Azzuro, he met Prevo. At that point, it was abandoned – and Paradisi immediately thought it might be a great hotel. He started a major renovation project – but five years later the flood came.

the cute date

Just a month earlier, he adopted a dog, Leo – a pup rescued from Serbia. Looking at Facebook over the summer, he read about a group of animal rights activists – Serbian models who brought stray dogs and cats to Italy whenever they came to work.

“In war [iugoslava], people had to abandon their pets – dogs, cats, turtles – so they multiplied,” says Paradisi. “So there was a problem with stray dogs.”

The wanderers were arrested and taken to kennels, where, says Paradisi, they risked being sacrificed if not claimed within 48 hours.

Models paid €100 per dog, but at the time, the average Serbian salary was just €250 a month, he says. Wanting to help the animals, he sent a message to the group, asking them to choose a dog for him.

“I said that I only need a small one, because I use the train a lot”, he recalls.

They chose a yellowish-brown dog from Belgrade.

“His story was private,” says Paradisi. “He was captured with his mother and sister, and they were killed in front of him,” he says. “I have a photo of the cage he was in. Of the 48 dogs, he was the only one saved”.

Leo, as Paradisi called him, arrived in Liguria on September 25, 2011.

the day of the storm

A month later, although dogs were banned in his office, he decided to bring his new pet to work. A storm was already brewing in the area, and he was uncomfortable leaving the dog at home.

“It was a transgression that saved my life,” he says.

When the pair arrived in La Spezia, the storm had already started – heavy rain, thunder and hail. Paradisi decided to leave early, fearing that the weather would only get worse.

“Even in the first mile, it changed – I’ve never seen it get worse like this before,” he says.

“There was a water tornado that hit the mountains and I couldn’t see a meter ahead. I had a vision of about a foot, so I was driving very slowly.”

Paradisi put Leo in the back of his car for the 17-mile journey. For the most part, the dog sat in silence. Until, getting closer and closer to Prevo as the car rounded the cliff, Leo made his move.

“He jumped forward and got to his knees, so I had to stop,” says Paradisi. “I was angry – I said, ‘Leo, I’m driving.”

At that moment – ​​just as he was trying to get the dog off his lap and start walking again – the cliff collapsed in front of them.

“The mountain has just come down, and the landslide has reached the asphalt and the railing. Almost touched the car. One meter ahead and we would have disappeared”, he says.

Paradisi is convinced that Leo saved both their lives. Not that he realized then. In a state of shock, he says, he managed to turn the car around and reach Manarola, another of the Cinque Terre villages.

“It was only then that I understood what was going on,” he says.

“I called the police and they said, ‘You have to be careful because we can’t do anything, we’re completely isolated – you should try to find help.”

The two slept in the car that night. The next day, with the road still destroyed, they tried to reach it on foot – along the Sentiero Azzuro path, which today is an idyllic tour for tourists. That day, it was far from idyllic.

“It looked like a war zone,” Paradisi said. “There were five helicopters looking for the lost. There was an overturned sailboat and people were screaming, looking for others who had disappeared”. “Our house was fine, but we couldn’t get there because a landslide crossed the path.”

Not knowing what else to do, Paradisi called some friends to tell them what had happened. “They said, ‘It’s thanks to Leo that you’re alive.’ I didn’t understand that yet.”

managing the hotel together

Today, their house is a hotel on the edge of a cliff, with self-contained apartments, and the two are inseparable. Paradisi has named the property Leo’s Lodge, and a dog symbol stands proudly on the door.

Leo plays the role of host, greeting guests, escorting them to their rooms and conducting regular security patrols at the property, which is right on the main sidewalk and has tourists passing by every minute.

He goes with Paradisi every afternoon to pick up guests from nearby Corniglia in his jeep. “We are together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – I take you wherever I go, even to the dentist. The only place I can’t take him is in court,” says Paradisi.

Meanwhile, Leo’s fame spread far and wide. In 2012, the year after the flood, he received first place in the Premio Internazionale Fedeltà del Cane, or international prize for canine loyalty – he was chosen “first among equals” among 10 equally exceptional dogs.

Paradisi says it wasn’t by chance that Leo stopped him from driving that day. He says that while he initially attributed this to fear on the dog’s part, experts think there could be more to it than that.

“They can’t explain it scientifically, but they think some dogs have this ability – that dogs that suffer [trauma] develop a seventh sense,” says Paradisi.

“Dogs have 150 million olfactory receptors in their noses; humans, five million. They think this gives them the ability to intuit danger somehow. They know something is going on, even though we can’t understand.”

“They think that in certain weather conditions they can smell something. The ozone I use to disinfect rooms these days – it’s what you smell after thunder and lightning. Therefore, dogs can probably smell odors that we cannot smell during such severe weather. The smell, combined with the hail and thunder, must have made him understand that we needed to stop.”

“If he had just been scared, he could have stayed deep down and cried. But he was completely silent – ​​almost as if he was listening to something. And at one point he said, ‘Enough – that’s enough, we need to stop.’ That’s the feeling I got.”

In fact, he says, there was a balcony in his old office in La Spezia that all humans knew to be dangerous. Instinctively, Leo too – he didn’t even enter the room.

The future of Cinque Terre

The tragedy of 10 years ago had a permanent effect on Paradisi. Although he has remained in the area, fulfilling his dream of transforming the abandoned village of Prevo into a hotel – he now has rooms for 40 people, between Leo’s Lodge, a few apartments and a village – he is permanently on the alert.

“The flood made me realize that Cinque Terre is a very dangerous area,” he says. “Geologists think it will be the first area in Italy to disappear.”

And if he gets a weather warning message, he goes straight home. “I lock myself up at home because it’s much safer to be indoors – but I don’t go to bed, I stay on the couch with Leo and the cats,” he says. He can sleep there as long as necessary – ready to run, fully clothed, with medication and a torch handy.

In fact, his seven cats disappeared in the landslide – but, miraculously, they all returned in the following months.

Leo is around 14 now and Paradisi thinks “often” about the day he will be alone. “It will be impossible to replace him, but I’m taking another one, because I want to help another dog. I will continue adopting from Serbia”, he says.

“I’m going to need to mourn him for a bit, but after a few months I’m going to ask for a dog from the same kennel in Belgrade. In honor and in memory of Leo”.

But for now, Leo isn’t going anywhere and they’re happy running the inn together. And this week, as Cinque Terre prepares to reminisce about the horrific events of 10 years ago, Paradisi will be thinking about that afternoon on the road to Vernazza – and the dog that saved him, and his dreams of a hotel by the sea.

