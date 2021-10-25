Meet Roscoe, the bulldog who can put Lewis Hamilton in jail

Roscoe Hamilton, pet of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, is a vegan, as is his owner, and the fact that he has this different diet is causing problems for the Brit.

The bulldog breed is Hamilton’s faithful companion, has his own Instagram profile, with 414,000 followers, and completed 9 years old this Monday (25/10). To celebrate, Roscoe had a cake party and special guests.

By changing Roscoe’s diet, Hamilton may be violating the 2006 British Animal Welfare Act, which states that pets must eat meat, which they determine is a “proper diet,” according to the organization. “The Blue Cross”.

If this law is not complied with, pet owners can be sued and, if convicted, pay a fine of up to 23,600 euros, approximately R$ 155 thousand, up to 51 months in prison and lose custody of the pets.

