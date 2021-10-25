Melody throws Anitta to the corner and disdains the singer’s proposal

Anitta “entered” the life of melody when criticizing the way the girl’s career was being taken by her father and proposed that the 14-year-old girl be managed by her. After a few months, the aspiring idol returned to the subject and made light of her professional colleague.

Otaviano Costa, with his OtaLab, at UOL, provoked the interviewee about the idea previously proposed by Anitta:

“You’re crazy that you’re 17 years old so that Anitta can manage her career, right my daughter?! Tell us! There are many people already diving here in these waters, and are you ready to dive in the waters of Anitta?”.

Without mincing words, Melody said that the singer will not have much importance in her trajectory and even promised to be bigger than the “powerful”:

“So, about that, I think at 17 years old I won’t need Anitta to manage me. God willing I will be much bigger than her. Not that I don’t like her or want her harm, not at all. I think she’s super smart, I’m a big fan of her, I think she’s very top, but she’s still Brazil and I want the whole world”.

Despite everything, MC Belinho’s daughter didn’t totally rule out the chance of having her career managed by Anitta, only putting herself in a hurry and putting herself as a disputed artist:

“So, if she wants to manage me now, I’m here, because at 17 I’ll be almost 18, I’ll be almost older and things change a little bit. If you want to manage me now I’m available”.

At the time, Anitta brought down the mallet against Melody’s father: “I swear to God I think this girl has all the elan to be a slob in music. I just needed to leave the father alone in the role of father and get a good manager”.

