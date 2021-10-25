Menon: “SPFC showed defects that had disappeared against Corinthians” – 10/24/2021

São Paulo’s excitement after winning the derby against Corinthians was curbed by Red Bull Bragantino. This Sunday (24), the team from Bragança Paulista won the Tricolor 1-0, at home, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. With the result, the Morumbi club once again fears the approach of the relegation zone.

At Live from São Paulo, program of UOL Sport after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan and Menon analyzed the São Paulo defeat. Both highlighted the failures committed by the team and also by coach Rogério Ceni, especially in the substitutions made in the second half.

“In addition to losing, it was bad because São Paulo once again showed some defects that had disappeared against Corinthians. In the derby, São Paulo scored quickly, very hard, on the ball and Corinthians players. There was intensity and pressure. . Today, there was none of that,” Menon pointed out.

Hazan also highlighted the return of a recurring defensive failure in the team. “Defensive aerial ball play has been a problem for a long time. Coach enters, coach leaves and this problem remains in force. Today, he once again decided in favor of Red Bull Bragantino. São Paulo played well in the first half and created opportunities, but deserved defeat for what he played in the second half, which was bad,” he said.

For Menon, after suffering the goal by Red Bull Bragantino, the Tricolor did not show any power of reaction. “When I was losing, there wasn’t that suffocation, when you say ‘if it doesn’t work, we’re going to win anyway’. São Paulo didn’t show that again. It’s something that had disappeared and came back today,” said the columnist for the UOL, who also criticized the performances of Pablo and Vitor Bueno.

The changes made by Ceni for the second half, in Menon’s opinion, left São Paulo more fragile in the offensive sector. “I didn’t understand the first substitution. He put Vitor Bueno in Rodrigo Nestor’s place, but I think Benítez should come in there. Later, he took out Luciano and put Benítez in. Only Marquinhos was left as striker. team that is winning or tying and retreats to have the counterattack. Vitor Bueno can’t play at all, much less from the center forward,” he said.

Hazan followed Menon’s reasoning and added another change he would make to the team. “The team got worse in the second half. I would also put Benítez, in the first substitution. If it were to put in a striker, it could have at least reversed the order, with Eder first and Vitor Bueno later, to have this duo Eder and Marquinhos together with Gabriel Sara’s arrival from behind”, he pointed out.

The formation of the first half pleased Menon, who made only one reservation regarding the defense. “I thought that Rogério scaled the team well in relation to the last game. He took out Benítez and put Rodrigo Nestor as the most advanced guy in the lozenge. Miranda also came back. He can’t be out. But, in the second half, Rogério It was wrong. It was unlucky, because Miranda played a spectacular and dominant match against Jan Hurtado, but failed in Luan Cândido’s goal,” he said.

Menon liked the performance of Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara, but demanded the hiring of reinforcements for the Tricolor creation sector. “Igor Gomes was one of the best and has grown. Sara played well too. With a little luck, he would have scored a goal. next year, let them decide more. Gomes and Sara play well, but São Paulo doesn’t win. This shows that there is a ceiling there,” he concluded.

