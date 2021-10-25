Mental health care drops 28% during pandemic – News

A study by Brazilian researchers published in the international journal The Lancet pointed to a drop in mental health care during the pandemic. The work indicated the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on this type of care, at a time of growth of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.

According to an analysis by researchers from the University of Brasilia, the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and the Hospital das Clínicas in Porto Alegre, 1.18 million outpatient visits related to mental health were registered in the first six months of the pandemic.

This number, according to the authors, is 28% below expectations. The expectation, based on data from previous periods, was an average of 1.66 million procedures of this type.

Group visits had a drop of 68%. In the six months examined by the study, there were 102.4 thousand collective assistances. However, the expectation, based on averages from previous years, was 317.8 thousand.

Psychiatric hospitalization also suffered from the pandemic, with a 33% reduction. Admissions, between March and August 2020, totaled 289.2 thousand. But the expected average was 430.3 thousand.

The research also identified procedures associated with mental health that grew during the pandemic. Emergency consultations in this area rose 36%. Home care had an increase of 52%. The data indicate people’s choice to avoid the environment of clinics and hospitals and be assisted in their homes.

“Our findings show a dramatic shift in mental health care during the pandemic. This phenomenon could aggravate the mental health crisis and generate a parallel pandemic that could last longer than the Covid-19 pandemic,” the study authors conclude.