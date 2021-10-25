Messi’s former teammate sees a player isolated, ‘ignores’ Neymar and fires: ‘PSG belongs to Mbappé’

Thierry Henry talked about Lionel Messi’s moment at PSG and he doesn’t think the Argentine is feeling well with the French team shirt

O PSG it did not go beyond a 0-0 draw, last Sunday (24), in a classic against the Marseille Olympics, by Ligue 1. Even with its main stars, Mauricio Pochettino’s team did little to leave the field with the victory.

After the match, Thierry Henry, ace of the Arsenal and former companion of Lionel Messi at the Barcelona, made a particular analysis in relation to the Argentine and has not liked much of what he has seen of Messi on the lawns of France.

“He’s isolated, he doesn’t touch the ball much. I wouldn’t say he’s sad, but I see him very isolated. I’d rather see him playing in the center. I don’t think he can make a difference on the right. Going back to the center can give him rhythm A solution needs to be found so that they (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) can play together. I don’t have the exact data at the tactical level, but [na direita] has less impact. He has participated infrequently,” the Frenchman told Amazon Prime Video.

“Messi doesn’t talk much, he does it with the ball. Right now, the team belongs to Kylian [Mbappé]. He’s the one who makes PSG shine. The ball looks for you more. If there is more than one driver, the team cannot play, and in this team there are many. They are not playing at the same pace,” he concluded.

So far, enter UEFA Champions League and Call 1, Messi has seven games and three goals scored in the current season. In the national competition, the PSG is the isolated leader, with 28 points earned, seven more than the Lens, runner up.