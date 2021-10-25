Michel Teló changes plans and takes a drastic attitude in his career

After spending almost two years being more present at home, because of the pandemic, Michel Telo has decided that he doesn’t want to go back to the intense show routine he had before.

According to the Extra newspaper, the singer decided to prioritize the family. Thus, the blonde will only return with the shows in March 2022, and even so, he doesn’t intend to be away from Thais Fersoza and of the two children, Melinda and Theodorus.

Teló, who stopped his New Year’s schedule, no longer wants to perform so far from São Paulo, where he lives with his family. In addition, the artist’s weekends are being negotiated with caution, as the countryman only wants to commit one day of them.

In contact with the publication, a businessman from the sector spoke about Michel Teló’s attitude: “As we say, he has an ox in the shade. He has a loyal audience, but they also follow him on TV, in addition to the commercials he makes. You don’t need that anymore.”

Remember that the singer and Fersoza drew attention in recent days on Instagram. With beautiful photos, the lovebirds traveled to Europe without the presence of their children. “Since March of last year we didn’t travel just the two of us and we didn’t have an event just for us. More aware and feeling more secure because we already have two doses of the vaccine, we thought that this moment of our wedding anniversary would be appropriate for us to take a few days just for ourselves”, explained the actress, in a video posted on YouTube.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy for them or for us, but we also know how important it is to take care of the relationship, of life together, valuing these moments of the couple”, completed the famous one, who traveled with her husband to celebrate their 7 years together.

Despite the many beautiful comments about the couple, the presenter was criticized for having posted photos wearing a protective mask against Covid-19. “She’s neurotic about this pandemic, even in the restaurant I think she puts the cutlery under the mask in her mouth (laughs)“, said a netizen. “Tata, relax woman. The pandemic has you neurotic. You can take the mask off a little at least for the photos“, argued another. “Just the two of you, alone, no need for a photo mask”, justified a third person.