Michelin Announces Airless and Puncture Proof Tire Sales in 2024

Tire promises to reduce maintenance and production costs.

Michelin announced the sale of the airless and puncture-proof tire in 2024. With hollow sides, tread supported by rubber-covered fiberglass sheets, the tire has already been tested and approved. With the name of UPTIS, acronym in English for Puncture Proof Single Tire System, the piece allows safe travel and without inconvenience due to damage to the item.

The tire began to be developed by Michelin in 2017 through a partnership with General Motors. Two years later, the first tests took place on the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle. The company recently invited automotive youtubers to test an UPTIS-equipped e-Mini in Munich, Germany.

The French company also promises that, in addition to not flat, the tire will reduce maintenance costs and cause less environmental impact. This will happen because it uses less rubber to be produced. It is expected to last three times longer than a conventional tire.

Another interesting point is the environmental advantage. The tire is made from renewable materials, and can be produced on 3D printers.

In early September, Michelin tested its airless tires for the first time on public roads, but there are still research and development stages for them to reach stores.

