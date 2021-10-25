Mining efficiency: NVIDIA RTX A2000 hits 42 MH/s with just 70W

Workstation-oriented input card hasn’t even been released yet and is already considered the best solution

The relationship energy efficiency and performance is not only important for a gamer with a video card, but also for a cryptocurrency miner. Dizzy Mining showed on his YouTube channel that NVIDIA RTX A2000, server-oriented input accelerator card, can deliver even 42 MH/s consuming less than 70W.

The RTX A2000 can already be considered the GPU with better efficiency by mining Ethereum. The video card has 70W TDP and no power connector needed. This model is small and counts reference design and a fan blower, in addition to being the input video card of this series.

The video shows the miner gradually tweaking the card’s performance through MSI Afterburner. While the RTX A2000 operated in stock, the performance achieved was 32.88 MH/s. When increasing the video memory clock in +500 MHz, GPU reaches 35.82 MH/s and 38.70 MH/s with +1000 MHz overclocking in VRAM.

Dizzy Mining leaves the fan blower operating at its maximum performance all the time, as does the Power Limit too. When you set the memory to +2000 MHz with a maximum clock of 7700 MHz, the performance jumps to 42.21 MH/s and this was the best result achieved. The curious thing is that the limit energy to 95%, there is a significant loss of hash rate.



The miner continues to test other configurations in MSI Afterburner. He still turns on ECC on NVIDIA panel and has big drop in performance. Dizzy Mining still tests the RTX A2000 by mining other coins. The plate reached maximum peak temperature of 52°C, but it’s easy to imagine the noise over there due to the fan blower at most.

This result achieved by the RTX A2000 puts the board above AMD RX 6600 XT which reaches 33 MH/s in Ethereum consuming 55W. The video card uses the GA106 GPU, the same that equips the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti mobile. There are different results about the hash rate of the RTX 3060, they point to something between 40 and 50 MH/s, but consuming much more, as the card has 170W of TDP.

THE RTX A2000 has not yet been released and should hit the market in December costing US$ 649.99, almost double the values ​​of the RTX 3060 and RX 6600 XT, as it is a workstation-oriented graphics card.

