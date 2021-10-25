Last Wednesday (20th), minister Fábio Faria, from the Ministry of Communications, defended the postal service privatization project once again. In a hearing at the CAE, of the Federal Senate, Faria said that if the state-owned company is not bought, the competitors of the private sector should keep the vast majority of deliveries. And so, “only the bone” of its function for the Post Office should remain. Learn the details below.

How the privatization of Correios can affect tenants?

Minister of Communications defends Post privatization again

In his speech, Fábio Faria said that private companies are looking for alternatives to the Correios, to deliver while state-owned employees were on strike. “When the strike ends, these companies do not return to the Post Office”.

For Faria, the strikes are responsible for a high loss, around 20% to 30%, of market share of parcel deliveries and revenues. “In the last 10 years we have had 12 strikes. Last year alone, it had a 35-day stoppage. In it, other companies such as Mercado Livre and Magalu used practically only the Correios. Today these companies only use 10% because they need to guarantee delivery. They couldn’t stop.”

Furthermore, retailers circumvented the stoppages by reinforcing their own logistics network. And this leads to loss of ECT revenue. Faria said that, in order for Correios not to lose participation in the sector, the state-owned company should invest R$ 2.5 billion in relation to national and global private companies. However, some of them “invest 3 to 4 times more than the Post Office”, said the minister.

On the other hand, Faria praised Correios, despite criticizing the company’s financial management. Despite its presence in 5,568 municipalities across the country, it recorded a 57.6% drop in the volume of correspondence between 2015 and 2021. During this period, Correios suffered a 43% loss in revenue.

Finally, it is noteworthy that two weeks ago, union members from associations of Correios employees were heard by the Senate. In testimony, they called the privatization of the state-owned company “unconstitutional”. The opposition echoed the criticism, adding that the proposal was “unnecessary”.

