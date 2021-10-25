Minors break laws by riding motorcycles and cause accidents; videos will end up on social networks | Fantastic

Fantástico brings a warning: in search of popularity on social networks, children and teenagers are taking risks on motorcycles. These are videos that circulate on the internet, with maneuvers and exhibitionism.

But the flirtation with danger almost ended in tragedy. In Mato Grosso, a influencer ran over a 6-year-old child who had a head injury.

The young woman who was riding the motorcycle had 14 thousand followers in her profile, where she published videos praising motorcycles without helmets and even going against a road.

Minors aged 16 and over are only allowed to ride motorcycles of up to 50 cylinder capacity. But it’s easy to find teenagers on the internet showing off on more powerful motorcycles.

Among the videos, those of a 7-year-old girl stand out. According to the mother, at age 3, the girl got an electric motorcycle. Then, at 5, he started to participate in official drag races and motocross competitions for children.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a dirt road, whether it’s on the farm. It can’t be done,” says Luiz Miguel Miranda, from the UFMT’s Logistics and Transport Studies Nucleus.

Last Tuesday, the Senate approved a bill to prohibit the repetition of cases like the ones in the report. O Traffic Code should consider the act of disclosing, publishing or disseminating images of infractions that put their own safety and that of third parties at risk as a very serious infraction..

Under the proposal, videos and photos of this type cannot be displayed on social networks or any other digital, electronic or printed means of dissemination.

