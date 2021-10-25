MN: The ‘smell’ is back and Fla will deliver it to Libertadores for Verdão – 10/25/2021

PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester City…

When Renato Gaúcho took over Flamengo, hitting a powerful sequence of routs, in front of big and small, the feeling was that Mengão could compete on equal terms against any of the teams mentioned above.

But what happens, folks, is that, unlike Rogério Ceni, whose technical, tactical and solid work, Portaluppi is much more a motivator than a genius coach.

And that style of yours, of course, pays off at the beginning of the work, especially in a group as starred as Flamengo.

The aces want to feel free to play as is most convenient.

But all of this obviously has an expiration date.

And it’s more than obvious that Renato’s Fla has already soured or molded.

I hadn’t been playing well for a while, but I kept getting good results.

But now, in addition to presenting a very poor football, Mengão is also easily defeated.

I would have lost to Athletico-PR if it weren’t for the huge help of the VAR.

And he lost bovinely to nothing but the struggling Fluminense last Saturday, with the right to many protests from the fans against Renato Gaúcho.

At the time I said that it was the biggest barbershop to send Rogério Ceni away, huh?

Now, apparently, the team from Gávea has returned to the times of “smell”.

It certainly won’t reach the Galo at the Brazilian Nationals.

In the Copa do Brasil, you’ll have to raise your hands to the skies if you go to the final (Hurricane is favorite).

And at Libertadores, incredible as it may seem, he has every idea that he will deliver the cup to the very weak Palmeiras de Abel.

You can write it down and charge me!

The “smell” is back!

Opinion!