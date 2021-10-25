Modern: Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produces immune response in children 6 to 11 years old, company says | Vaccines

The drugmaker Moderna announced this Monday (25) that its vaccine against Covid-19 is safe and produces a powerful immune response in children aged 6 to 11 years. The results are preliminary and have not yet been published in any journal. The vaccine is not used in Brazil.

Clinical trial data on more than 4,700 children in this age group “demonstrates a strong immune response … one month after the second dose and a favorable safety profile,” the drugmaker said.

In children from 6 to 11 years old, most side events were mild or moderate.; the most common are fatigue, headache, fever, and pain at the injection site.

Pfizer says vaccine is 90% effective in children ages 5 to 11

Moderna plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global regulators soon.

“We are eager to file a lawsuit with regulators around the world and remain committed to doing our part to help end the Covid-19 pandemic with a vaccine for adults and children of all ages,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Moderna’s vaccine is not used in Brazil. For teenagers from 12 years old, the immunizing agent released in the country is that of Pfizer.

In June, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for those over 12 years of age. In September, after coming and going, the Ministry of Health once again authorized the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17, even those without comorbidities, against Covid-19.

On Friday (22), Pfizer announced that the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children aged 5 to 11 years.