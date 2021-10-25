Moderna Announces Strong Vaccine Efficacy in Children 6 to 11 Years Old – News

The American pharmaceutical laboratory Moderna announced, this Monday (25), positive results of its vaccine against Covid-19 in children from 6 to 11 years old and said that it intends to present the data “in the short term” to regulatory agencies throughout the country. world for your approval.

Clinical trial data with more than 4,700 children in this age group “demonstrate a strong immune response […] one month after the second dose and a favorable safety profile,” Moderna said in a statement.

The results came after Pfizer said last week that its vaccine anti-Covid is 90% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in children aged 5 to 11 years.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has convened a panel of independent experts for a meeting on Tuesday at which Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group should be approved or not.

More than 150 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the onset of the pandemic, according to official data.

The government of President Joe Biden has announced that it is prepared to launch a vaccination campaign for the country’s 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 as soon as a vaccine receives authorization from scientific agencies.