“Money does not bring happiness, but it is the starting point for seeking dreams”, says Andé Marinho, comedian

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, program aimed at the world of finance, presented by financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is the comedian of the Pânico Jovem Pan program.

Graduated in Law, having studied Political Science at the University of New York, Marinho tells in the podcast when he started investing his money, the importance of following the Brazilian economy and the freedom that money gives.

Marinho’s interest in finance began when he started earning money professionally. Today, he has the assistance of an Asset in Rio de Janeiro, which helps him take care of his assets.

“It’s up to us not to alienate, especially now that traditional barriers are being broken, bringing people closer to the world of investments”, says the comedian, who knows at the tip of his tongue how his portfolio is set up.

Today, 20% of its investments are in gold and dollar funds. “They are more long-term assets and that they have greater security”, he says. Half of its portfolio is allocated to fixed income, whose profitability is lower, but with less risk and good liquidity, in the words of the humorist.

The remaining 30% are in variable income, especially in blue chips, such as Vale, Petrobras, Itaú Unibanco and Gerdau. “These are consolidated names that have a greater dividend policy and good corporate governance”, he says.

Marinho believes that closely monitoring investments is important, as money gives freedom. “It doesn’t bring happiness, but it’s the starting point or the necessary security to pursue your dreams.”

Career

Marinho discovered a talent for humor at the age of eight, when he made his first imitation. He remembers the exact day: October 28, 2002. On that date, he saw Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on television speaking in an electric trio on Avenida Paulista in the city of São Paulo and entered his parents’ room imitating the politician.

And it was in politics that Marinho had the greatest impact of his career. At the famous dinner held at the home of businessman and investor Naji Nahas, he imitated President Jair Bolsonaro. Around him were several politicians, such as former president Michel Temer (MDB) and former mayor of São Paulo, Gilberto Kassab (PSD).

In the podcast, he also imitates political personalities, such as São Paulo governor João Dória, former president Luís Inácio Lula da Silva and the vice president of the Democratic Labor Party Ciro Gomes, as well as people known in the financial market, such as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Nahas himself and “sincere economist” Charles Mendlowicz.

And, for lovers of Wall Street movies, the comedian imitates two legendary movie characters: Michael Douglas in the film Wall Street – Power and Greed and Mathew McConaughey in The Wolf of Wall Street.

