More expensive property tax is a consequence of the scarcity crisis in the sector, explains economist

One of the sectors most affected by the country’s economic crisis is the automotive industry, which is facing difficulties in its production line.

As a result, automobile production has not kept up with demand, one of the reasons that should make the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) more expensive in 2022.

With an increase in the base price of vehicles, the tax levied on them also ends up rising, explains economist and professor at Insper Juliana Inhasz. “It is important to emphasize that this does not mean the higher rate, which is the percentage we pay, but the final amount that will come out of our pocket.”

As for the semiconductor crisis – which boosted the average prices of new cars in Brazil from R$ 83,000 in April 2020 to R$ 124,000 in September this year -, the professor said that, with the regularization of the market, prices could drop. stabilize.

“All electro-electronic products end up needing these semiconductor components, and this production is not yet normalized. It is a market that is still suffering a lot, and the increase in the exchange rate affects the sector a lot”.

The economist says that the organization is the best way to get around the situation. “The best tip at the moment is that people pay the IPVA on time, whether in installments or in cash, so as not to incur in fines and interest,” he said.

Juliana also warned about the end-of-year bonuses. “At the end of the year, people receive the 13th salary, there are people who take vacations and receive an additional salary. The ideal is for people to organize themselves so as not to end up in a complicated situation, there is no way not to pay the property tax”, he says.

And to find out how much to save to prepare for the extra expense in 2022, Juliana stated that “the ideal is for people to know the average market value of their vehicles. To do this, they need to search the Fipe table for September 2021, which will be the value that the government will use to calculate the IPVA”.

